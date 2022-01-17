BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week.
Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory.READ MORE: Robert Williams To Miss Monday's Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child
Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a 7-3 Boston win over the Washington Capitals last Monday. Those two goals came after Marchand suffered a broken nose thanks to a stick to the face by Capitals center Nic Dowd. Marchand was stitched up to close the gash on his face and returned a short time later, finishing the win with two goals and an assist.READ MORE: Patriots Land 21st Overall Pick In 2022 NFL Draft
MORE NEWS: Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022
For the season, Marchand leads the Bruins with 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points. He has points in 25 of his 30 games, including 13 multi-point games, but was not named an NHL All-Star when rosters were announced last week.