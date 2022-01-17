Brad Marchand Named NHL's First Star Of The WeekBrad Marchand's star power was on full display last week, earning him a big honor on Monday.

Robert Williams To Miss Monday's Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His ChildRobert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon's matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence.

Patriots Land 21st Overall Pick In 2022 NFL DraftThe Patriots are slated to make the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the team's draft slot finalized thanks to the results from Wild Card weekend. It's a draft spot that New England is pretty familiar with.

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house.

Matthew Slater Unsure If He'll Return For 15th NFL SeasonWith New England's season ending Saturday night with a 47-17 playoff loss to the Bills, several players are now left to ponder their future with the team this offseason. At the top of that list is special teams captain Matthew Slater.