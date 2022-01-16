BOSTON (CBS) – Eversource crews are ready to respond to potential power outages in Massachusetts on Monday during a storm that is expected to bring a little bit of everything to the region.
Beyond The Forecast: What To Expect For Monday Storm
Spokesman Chris McKinnon said Eversource has been preparing for several days ahead of the storm, with additional crews on standby if needed. Massachusetts is expected to receive high winds, snow and rain starting early Monday morning.
High wind gusts are the biggest concern in Eastern Massachusetts, while the central and western parts of the state will deal with heavy and wet snow along with potential icing.
“We have to prepare for a ‘kitchen sink’ type scenario,” McKinnon said, noting that Eversource has extra crews ready to respond to power outages.
People are urged to keep their devices charged in the event of a power outage. Customers who lose electricity should contact Eversource, but anyone coming across downed power lines should assume they are live and call 911.