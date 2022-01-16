Taking Off The Kid Gloves For Mac Jones And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThe one resounding message left after the 47-17 drubbing is simple: The Patriots are not in the upper class of the AFC. In fact, they're not particularly close.

Tom Brady Posts Hilariously Self-Aware Hype Video Before Buccaneers' Playoff GameHype videos are generally inoffensive pieces of media. They exist to fire up the fans of a particular team and/or athlete, and that's about it. But sometimes, they can backfire.

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching PositionThe Patriots' season is officially over, which means it's job interview season for Jerod Mayo.

Bill Belichick: Time To 'Catch Our Breath' Before Making Decisions After Season-Ending Loss To BuffaloPatriots head coach Bill Belichick said there are decisions to be made following Saturday’s season-ending drubbing at that hands of the Buffalo Bills.

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To BillsIt wasn't just one thing that doomed the Patriots against the Bills. It was everything.