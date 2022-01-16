UXBRIDGE (CBS) – A ribbon cutting ceremony for a new athletic center built in honor of Holy Cross rower Grace Rett is taking place Sunday afternoon in Uxbridge.
Saturday marked two years since Rett was killed when the Holy Cross team van collided with a pickup truck in Florida.
Rett’s teammates and family spent months raising money for the Grace Rett Athletic and Education Complex at Our Lady of the Valley School in Uxbridge.
Rett attended the school until eighth grade.
Family members said Rett was passionate about her school and athletics.
The month before the 20-year-old was killed in the crash, she set a record by rowing for 62 hours straight.