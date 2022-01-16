BOSTON (CBS) – Newly elected Boston City Council president Ed Flynn joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of issues impacting residents in the city.
Flynn, who is in his third term representing South Boston, is a Navy veteran who was previously a probation officer.
Keller asked Flynn if he approves of the COVID vaccine mandate that is in place for all City of Boston employees.
“I have great respect for the public employee unions. They do an incredible job in our city – police, fire EMS,” Flynn said. “But I do think our city officials need to be vaccinated so they continue to provide exceptional services to the residents they’re interacting with. For their health and the residents’ health, I think it’s important to do.”
Flynn also said he backs how Mayor Michelle Wu handled the situation at Mass and Cass, where tents were removed this week and homeless residents were offered alternative housing.
“I think the mayor has handled it well. She was considerate, she was respectful to the rights of the people living in the tents, but also making sure they get the housing, they get the drug treatment programs they need. It’s a difficult issue but I think she handled it well,” Flynn said.
