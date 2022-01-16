Weather AlertStorm To Bring Rain And Snow, Strong Winds Monday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Barnstable news, Coast Guard

BARNSTABLE (CBS) — The Coast Guard rescued six stranded hunters who were in distress on Saturday. An MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter crew was dispatched to Slough Point, near Duck Island in Barnstable around 11:15 a.m.

The hunters were grounded and requested help, the Coast Guard said.

The crew searched for the hunters and then hoisted them into the helicopter to bring them to Sand Neck.

The Coast Guard successfully rescued stranded hunters in Barnstable (Photo Via Coast Guard)

No injuries were reported.

CBSBoston.com Staff