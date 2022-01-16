BARNSTABLE (CBS) — The Coast Guard rescued six stranded hunters who were in distress on Saturday. An MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter crew was dispatched to Slough Point, near Duck Island in Barnstable around 11:15 a.m.
The hunters were grounded and requested help, the Coast Guard said.READ MORE: Bill Would Allow Adoption Of Younger Sibling, Uncle Or Aunt
The crew searched for the hunters and then hoisted them into the helicopter to bring them to Sand Neck.READ MORE: Uxbridge School Athletic Center Being Dedicated In Memory Of Holy Cross Rower Grace Rett
MORE NEWS: Port Of Boston Welcomes 'Ever Fortune,' Its Biggest Container Ship Ever
No injuries were reported.