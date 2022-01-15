Celtics Rally Late, Edge Bulls 114-112 on Williams' FTsRobert Williams hit a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds left and the Boston Celtics scored the final eight points to edge the Chicago Bulls 114-112 on Saturday night.

Patriots 5th Quarter Poll: How Do You View The 2021 Season?Was the 2021 season a success or a disappointment for the New England Patriots?

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight SeasonThe Patriots' season is over. It ended ugly.

Mac Jones Getting Sacked On A Fake Spike Sums Up Patriots' Brutal Start In BuffaloThough the Patriots finally got on the board on their final drive of the first half, a rather embarrassing fake spike play from the offense kind of summed up everything about the first half for the visiting team.

Tom Brady Gives Super Bowl Tickets To Young Brain Cancer Survivor Noah ReebEarlier this season, Noah Reeb and his father flew across the country to see Tom Brady and thank the quarterback in person for the motivation and inspiration during Reeb's battle with brain cancer. Now, Brady is sending his appreciation to Noah and his family, in the form of a Super Bowl trip.