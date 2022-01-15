BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots were completely embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills in Saturday night’s Wild Card game, ending their season with a 47-17 shellacking in Buffalo.
Nothing went right for the Patriots, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense dominated in every way possible. The Patriots defense couldn’t stop anything, while the offense couldn’t get anything going.
While the season ended in disappointing fashion — extremely disappointing fashion — there were a few bright spots along the way. The Patriots went 10-7 during the regular season with rookie quarterback Mac Jones leading the way, ending the franchise’s one-year postseason draught.
But they did fold down the stretch, and then lost in embarrassing fashion in the playoffs. How do you view the 2021 season for the New England Patriots? Let us know in our Patriots 5th Quarter Poll: