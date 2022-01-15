BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday night’s bitterly cold temperatures led many Patriots fans to chance the way they watched the game.
Patriots Place saw fewer fans than normal for away games. Bars and restaurants had plenty of room to hold those who bundled up to watch near Gillette.
Despite the brutally cold wind chills, some fans made the trip west to Buffalo. Temperature at kickoff was in the single digits.
Nancy Leary of Ashland and her friend Pam Teibel said they did not hesitate to purchase tickets to Saturday’s playoff game.
The two buying their seats for roughly $50 apiece.
“We don’t care about the temperatures,” said Leary. “Everyone thinks we are crazy. I am a skier. I have all my ski stuff. I will show you everything behind me that I have. We are fans. We want to be there. We want to go through the tailgate like we did in Miami and be a part of this experience.”
Leary and Teibel packed everything from ski pants, to snow boots. They planned for the worst.
“You never know if it is going to snow in Buffalo,” Leary said. “So, we brought out goggles. We are all set.”