BOSTON (CBS) — Brutally frigid conditions made it tough on just about everybody on Saturday.

Firefighters were busy all day in cities and towns, putting out fires and battling the elements. In Watertown, a car caught fire outside a home on Flint Road and spread to the home causing extensive damage.

Watertown Fire Chief Robert Quinn says weather conditions made it extremely tough.

“You are moving slower, the water hits the sidewalk and it creates ice and makes it more difficult and slippery,” said Quinn.

In Boston, firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a two-story structure. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in both fires.

There were a few runners out on Saturday along the Boston Marathon route, prepping for the race. They were all bundled up.

“I love this race. I ran two marathons this year just to qualify. Nothing is going to stop me,” said one runner.

Runners like John Gannon and Dan Tobin made sure they ran up Heartbreak Hill today for his marathon training.

“I want a taste of Heartbreak Hill. So I just came out from the North End. Going for 18 miles today,” said Tobin.

Typically on a Saturday morning in January, there would be hundreds of Boston Marathon runners training for one of their long runs. But on Saturday, the side walks are almost empty only a few brave ones in these frigid temperatures.

At the Heartbreak Hill Running Company, warm gear was on everyone’s mind.

“I think having a bass layer is most important piece a wool polyester blend to pull moister away keep you,” said Danielle Bishop of Heartbreak Hill Running Company. “A wind resistant shell on the outside keeps you nice and warm.”