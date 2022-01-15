A Sleeveless David Andrews Takes Field For Patriots' Pre-Game Warmups In Freezing BuffaloThe temperature isn't cracking double digits and there is a wind chill advisory in Buffalo, but that didn't stopping David Andrews from wearing his usual pre-game attire ahead of Saturday night's Patriots-Bills Wild Card game in Orchard Park.

Kyle Dugger Active For Patriots-Bills Wild Card GameThe Patriots will have the services of safety Kyle Dugger when they take on the Bills in Saturday night's Wild Card showdown in Buffalo.

Jalen Mills Officially Not Activated From COVID-19 List, Leaving Patriots Without Starting Cornerback Vs. BillsJalen Mills is officially out for the Patriots in the postseason opener in Buffalo.

Hall's OT Goal Lifts Red-Hot Bruins Over Predators 4-3Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak’s shot 1:41 into overtime, lifting the red-hot Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After This Playoff Run With BucsTom Brady plans to play football forever. Or so we think.