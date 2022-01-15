BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will have the services of safety Kyle Dugger when they take on the Bills in Saturday night’s Wild Card showdown in Buffalo. Dugger is active for the playoff tilt after dealing with a hand injury the last two weeks.
Dugger had to sit out Week 18’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he’ll be in the lineup Saturday night against the Bills. That should help the New England secondary against Josh Allen and Buffalo’s passing attack, in addition to the defense’s efforts against the Buffalo run game.
Having Dugger available is big, considering the Patriots won’t have No. 2 corner Jalen Mills. He remains on the Reserve/COVID list, which will put more responsibility on Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant in the secondary. New England also elevated cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby and D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad for Saturday’s game to help fill out the cornerback depth chart.
The New England defense will also have defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Dont’a Hightower, as both are active against Buffalo. New England had seven players on its inactive list for Saturday night’s game:
Isaiah Wynn, Tackle
Devin Asiasi, Tight End
J.J. Taylor, Running Back
Jarrett Stidham, Quarterback
Carl Davis, Nose Tackle
Chase Winovich, Defensive End
Kristian Wilkerson, Wide Receiver
With Wilkerson inactive, that means N’Keal Harry is active for Saturday’s game.
Wynn was ruled out on Friday’s injury report, which will leave either Justin Herron or potentially Trent Brown protecting Mac Jones’ blind side on Saturday night. Wynn left last week’s game after just nine snaps with an ankle injury.