WATERTOWN (CBS) — Firefighters were called to Flint Road in Watertown after a fire spread from a car to a home there on Saturday morning.
“The resident went out to warm up his car and went inside, and when he came out it was on fire and it was extending up the side of the house,” explained Fire Chief Robert Quinn.READ MORE: Bill Would Make It Easier For Homeless To Get State IDs
The first, second, and third floors of the home were damaged by the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
“All companies are working under extreme conditions. It’s extremely cold, it’s extremely dangerous which takes us a little bit more time and effort to get there but the fire is knocked down at this time,” said Quinn.READ MORE: Boston Firefighters Face Wind, Bitter Cold While Fighting Blaze
Saturday’s freezing and windy weather made conditions worse for crews.
“It’s very hard. You’re moving slower. The water hits the sidewalk and it creates ice and it makes it more difficult and slippery. It’s just more difficult to work in,” Quinn said.
There are three units in the building. Multiple people have been displaced.MORE NEWS: 'We Can’t Keep Normalizing Hate': Mayor Michelle Wu Says About Protesters Outside Her Home
The fire is under investigation.