BOSTON (CBS) — Wintah is here! Plenty of wind and cold on the way, but news for snow lovers isn’t great.

Quick summary of the next 48 hours:

Coldest start to a day yet on Saturday morning, temperatures drop into the single digits and in some cases below zero

Winds continuing to gust 20-40 mph through midday Saturday, delivering wind chills -10 to -25 degrees at times

Sunday morning will be another very cold one in the single digits, albeit without the wind.

Sunday afternoon will be much more comfortable, in the mid and upper 20s

How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends in years? Naturally, with rain on Monday. That’s just how we roll here in Boston.

It won’t be all rain though….

Saturday

Boston’s morning low of 4° was the coldest morning we’ve seen in four years — since January 7, 2018. Factor in some of the breezy conditions left over from yesterday’s brush with a coastal system, and wind chills are *well* below zero.



Winds relax by afternoon and we “recover” to wind chills between -10 to 0 for the rest of the day. Actual high temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens for most, and near 20 on the Cape and Islands.

Sunday

The winds are no longer a concern, but the cold remains. Morning lows will be a few degrees on either side of zero for most, and highs for the day will be in the upper 20s to near 30 by afternoon.

Sunday night and Monday

And would you believe, after all that cold, we are looking at a mostly rain event on Monday morning? Without any blocking present across northern latitudes, this storm is going to literally head right up the gut, west of our area.

Most of our classic snowstorms encounter some resistance up this way and end up passing just south of Nantucket, leaving us on the cold side. Not this time, though.

While most of southern New England will start as a brief period of snow, for many, it won’t last long. Expect the precipitation to arrive between midnight and 4 a.m. on Monday morning. It should start as snow everywhere west of I-95, likely all rain east of that.

The heaviest rain and snow occurs between 4 a.m. and noon Monday, and we expect any wintry precipitation will rapidly give up ground to all rain. You’ll have to go way north and west into New England to still be dealing with much sleet or snow by the start of Monday morning.

The snow “jackpot” from Monday’s storm will be out in New York State and far northern New England where 8-12”+ will fall.

Locally, the highest snow totals will be found in elevated areas of the Berkshires at 4-8”.

Snow totals diminish quickly to the east and south. Expect 2-4” before the change northwest of Worcester.

Between 128 and 495, a quick coating to 2″ at most, likely all washed away by the change to rain.

And again, all rain in Boston and along the immediate Coastline down through Cape Cod.

For eastern MA, the main concern will be the wind. We could see gusts out of the east-southeast between 50-70 mph close to the Coast and especially over Cape Cod and the Islands during Monday morning. There could even be some embedded thunderstorms in the heavy rain area!

Lastly, there could be some minor to moderate coastal flooding during the Monday morning high tide (between 9 a.m.-noon. Wind direction will be key. If the winds stay out of the southeast through high tide, we will see significant splash over along the eastern beaches. If the winds veer to the southwest a bit early (they are headed that way eventually), that could help push some water away from the coastline. Either way, something to watch for Monday mid to late morning.





This storm is another quick mover though. The rain/snow and wind will quickly taper around midday, and things will quiet down significantly in the afternoon.

No big storms likely in the days to follow, just more cold. Highs generally look near to slightly below average for most of next week. Next window for another storm appears to be around the following weekend.

Lots going on! Stay tuned for frequent updates on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com, and CBSN Boston.