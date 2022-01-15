BOSTON (CBS) — Boston firefighters were out in frigid temperatures and windy conditions to put of a fire on Wellsmere Road on Saturday. When crews arrived around 11 a.m., heavy smoke could be seen coming from the attic.
No one was in the house at the time, according to the fire department. The building is a two-family home that had been under construction.
At approximately 11:00 smoke showing from a 60 Wellesmere Rd in Roslindale. Fire on the 2nd and 3rd floors a second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/lPne9P0I8L
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 15, 2022
There were flames coming from the second and third floors of the house. It took crews about an hour to put out.
It’s unclear what started the fire.