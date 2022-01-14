BOSTON (CBS) – A stunning castle made of ice, an indoor farmers market, and private karaoke studios for rent – those are the items on our To Do List for this weekend.

ICE CASTLES

A popular frozen winter attraction is now open for the season in the Granite State. The New Hampshire Ice Castles feature hundreds of thousands of icicles along with sculptures, tunnels, slides – you name it. New this year at the North Woodstock attraction are a winter fairy village and an ice sculpture garden. General admission tickets start at $20.

https://icecastles.com/new-hampshire

When: Through late Feb (weather dependent)

Where: North Woodstock, NH

Cost: Mon-Thurs $20, kids $15; Fri-Sat $27, kids $22

FARMERS MARKET

The Wayland Winter Farmers Market is up and running for its 13th season. Every Saturday through mid-March at Russell’s Garden Center you can help support local businesses. Shoppers will see more variety with 50 vendors participating weekly. The market runs from 10:30 until 2.

https://www.russellsgc.com/farmersmarket

When: Saturdays 10:30am-2pm

Where: Russell’s Garden Center, Wayland

Cost: No entry cost

PRIVATE KARAOKE STUDIO

New to Allston, Stage Karaoke Studios is offering the ultimate karaoke experience for guests. Rent a private studio with a group of friends where you can sing your favorite songs and order food and drinks. The venue is open daily starting at 4pm.

https://stagekaraoke.com

When: Daily 4pm-2am

Where: Allston, MA

Cost: 10 people or less $65/hour; 18 people or less $200/hour; 30 people or less $300/hour; Up to 100 people in the main staging area $500/hour AND $500 min/hour spending