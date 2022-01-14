NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — The “extreme cold” in the forecast for Saturday has canceled testing at four state-run COVID-19 testing sites in New Hampshire.
"Temperatures on January 15 are expected to be in the teens with a real feel of 40 degrees below zero," New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. "After consultation with the National Weather Service, the outdoor testing sites in Claremont [River Valley Community College], Manchester [JFK Colosseum], Nashua [25 Crown Street] and Newington [Fox Run Mall] will be closed out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and patients."
The closed sites are expected to reopen Sunday at 9 a.m.
Anyone seeking a test on Saturday is encouraged to turn to more than 100 indoor testing sites in the state.
Click here for more information about COVID testing in New Hampshire.