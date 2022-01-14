BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 12,864 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday and 64 additional deaths, which are both lower totals than a day ago.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 19.90%, which is down from 20.34% on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,318,694. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,450.
There were 74,491 total new tests reported.
There are 3,223 people currently in the hospital with COVID, the highest number since May 2020 and up from 3,180 people in the hospital on Thursday.
There are also 460 patients currently in intensive care.