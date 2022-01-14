BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts hospital leaders issued a dire warning Friday that they’re “in crisis” and “every corner of our healthcare system is gasping for air.”

The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, an organization of dozens of hospitals in the state, wrote a letter to the public saying “the stability of the system hangs in the balance” during this latest surge in the pandemic.

“This surge is different. As scary as things may have been for providers in the early days of COVID, things are now much worse,” Dr. Eric Dickson, president of UMass Memorial Health Care, said in the statement.

“COVID-19 admissions have spiked by almost 250% since Thanksgiving, the ranks of the healthcare workforce have been depleted, and beds are filled with patients who are sicker than before.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Dickson predicted hospitals in the state would be in for a “rough” January.

The group is worried the public isn’t taking the surge of the Omicron variant seriously enough.

They say health care workers are frustrated seeing “their sacrifices met with unmasked individuals in supermarkets and other places where Omicron can easily be spread.”

They’re pushing for vaccinations, boosters and masks at all times in public to support “the healthcare workers in your life.”

They also repeated a plea from emergency room doctors and nurses earlier this month that people should avoid going to emergency rooms for routine tests or mild COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the most recent data from the state, hospitals in the northeastern part of Massachusetts are 99-percent full. They’re at 95-percent in the Boston area and MetroWest and 93-percent in southeastern Massachusetts. Central Massachusetts hospitals are at 91-percent capacity and they’re at 84-percent in the western part of the state.