MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire man made a record-setting catch in Lake Winnipesaukee.
Ryan Scott Ashley, of Gilmanton, reeled in a 35-inch cusk weighing 12 pounds, 8 ounces. He was finishing in Moultonborough on Thursday.
NH Fish And Game says this was a “new state record” for cusks. A cusk is said to be “the finest freshwater fish to consume” – and makes for great chowder.
Saturday is “Free Fishing Day” in New Hampshire – but bundle up because wind chills are expected to be well below zero.