FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will be a bit shorthanded along the offensive line when they take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn has been downgraded to out for the contest.

Wynn was questionable for Week 18’s regular season finale in Miami with a hip injury, and had to leave that game after just nine snaps with an ankle injury. Wynn played in 16 games this season, starting 15 of them, and was on the field for 88 percent of New England’s offensive snaps.

He was replaced by Justin Herron at left tackle last Sunday, but New England may turn to Trent Brown to protect Mac Jones’ blind side against the Bills. Brown could switch sides, moving from right tackle, with Michael Onwenu getting the start at right tackle.

There was no update on the statuses of safety Kyle Dugger and linebackers Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower, all of whom were listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report. But considering Wynn was ruled out before the Patriots left for Buffalo, it’s safe to assume that the trio made the trip and have a chance to play come Saturday. We’ll find out for sure 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Saturday night.

New England also elevated receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, and cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby and D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad on Friday, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. Elevating two corners likely means that Jalen Mills will not be activated from the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list in time for Saturday’s game.

