Mac Jones Is Officially A Nominee For NFL's Rookie Of The YearThere was never much doubt that Mac Jones would be up for NFL's Rookie of the Year, but Patriots quarterback was officially announced as one of the six nominees for the award on Friday.

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star SnubSomehow, Brad Marchand is not part of the All-Star mix this season.

Patriots-Bills What To Watch For: Keys To A Pats Upset On Wild Card WeekendThe Patriots and the Bills have already given us two extremely entertaining games this season, so it will be a real treat to see them tussle again in the postseason.

Marcus Smart Ruled Out For Friday's Celtics-76ers Clash After Landing In Health And Safety ProtocolFriday night's Celtics-76ers game will not include another Marcus Smart vs. Joel Embiid battle.

Patriots-Bills Wild Card Predictions: Can Pats Pull Off An Upset In Buffalo?The Patriots and the Bills will square off for the third time this season on Saturday night, as the two teams battle on Super Wild Card Weekend.