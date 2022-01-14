BOSTON (CBS) – Beginning Saturday, health insurance companies will be required to cover the costs of at-home COVID-19 tests and there are some things consumers need to know.

WHAT’S COVERED?

The program only applies to new tests you buy. You cannot get refunds for any tests you bought before January 15, 2022.

WHICH BRANDS?

Health insurers are required to cover any test which is approved by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization. (see the full list here)

HOW MANY?

There is a limit on the program. You can only get a reimbursement for up to eight tests per month.

Health insurers have been figuring out how consumers will apply for and get their reimbursements.

Beginning Wednesday, members of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care will be able to go to their plan’s website and print out a form, which will lay out how to get a reimbursement.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is still working on its plan. In a statement, the health insurer said, “We are working to implement this new coverage for self-administered at-home COVID tests as quickly and simply as possible for our members. We expect our processes to continue to evolve. We will keep our members informed as we progress.”

Consumers who do not have private insurance will not be able to get reimbursements at this point. However, the federal government is working on setting up a website, where you will be able to order a test and get it shipped to you for free.