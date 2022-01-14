Patriots Rule Out Isaiah Wynn For Wild Card Matchup With Bills; Kristian Wilkerson Elevated From Practice Squadhe Patriots will be a bit shorthanded along the offensive line when they take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night.

Mac Jones Is Officially A Nominee For NFL's Rookie Of The YearThere was never much doubt that Mac Jones would be up for NFL's Rookie of the Year, but Patriots quarterback was officially announced as one of the six nominees for the award on Friday.

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star SnubSomehow, Brad Marchand is not part of the All-Star mix this season.

Patriots-Bills What To Watch For: Keys To A Pats Upset On Wild Card WeekendThe Patriots and the Bills have already given us two extremely entertaining games this season, so it will be a real treat to see them tussle again in the postseason.

Marcus Smart Ruled Out For Friday's Celtics-76ers Clash After Landing In Health And Safety ProtocolFriday night's Celtics-76ers game will not include another Marcus Smart vs. Joel Embiid battle.