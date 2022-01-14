BROCKTON (CBS) — Brockton Police say they arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a stabbing at Brockton High School Friday. Officers responded to the school shortly after noon. A stay-in-place order was issued.
According to police, the victim is another student. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were alert and responsive when they were transported to a hospital.
The suspect immediately left the school immediately after the stabbing, but was later arrested, police said. Charges are forthcoming.
"My daughter had texted me to say someone had been stabbed," said Nicole Fannoney. "There was a fight in her classroom and somebody else had been jumped. She had said that people had said there was blood everywhere."
Fannoney, who later picked up her daughter, shared her concerns about the incident.
“How are the kids bringing a knife into school? How do the teachers feel? Do they feel safe?”
Police officers patrolled the school as students left for the weekend.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 508-941-0234.