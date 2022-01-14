BOSTON (CBS) — We have two sizeable storms about to pass nearby in the span of just a few days. Neither is a perfect track for snow lovers in southern New England. The first on Friday is a bit too far east, just close enough to scrape the Cape with a bit of snow and usher in some strong wind and cold.

The track of storm number two on Monday looks to be just a bit too far west, riding up either just west of or, right through our area. Those tracks typically mean more rain than snow (especially anywhere east of the center).

Let’s back up a bit and take this storm by storm:

Light Snow Friday

There is going to be an absolute bomb of a storm off to our east, over the open ocean on Friday.

Thank goodness this thing isn’t coming 50-to-100 miles closer! It will be just close enough, however, for some rain and snow to back in over parts of extreme eastern Mass. during the day. It doesn’t look like much, but there could be some flurries as far west as the I-95 corridor from Boston to Providence late in the afternoon.

The best chance of a coating on the grass or a light snow accumulation (an inch or two) would be areas south of Plymouth, including Cape Cod and the Islands, late in the storm. The precipitation will start as rain late in the morning on Friday and then change to snow later in the afternoon (between 3 and 5 p.m.) before tapering at night (between 8 and 10 p.m.). Again, all precipitation will be confined to southeastern Mass.

Strong Winds

The larger impact from Friday’s storm will be the winds.

There will be a very wide wind field associated with this deep ocean storm and the New England landmass pokes out just enough to get caught in the western fringes. We are expecting north to northwesterly gusts between 30-to-40 mph west of I-95, 40-to-50 mph along the immediate coastline and 50-to-65 mph over Cape Cod and the Islands. This could be just enough to create some isolated power outages Friday night along with some scattered wind damage. Peak winds will occur from about 4 p.m. Friday through about 8 a.m. Saturday with a slow and gradual tapering through the day on Saturday.

Dangerous Wind Chill

Combine those winds I spoke of with another round of Arctic air and you’ve got yourself a rather miserable Saturday.

Wind chill values will drop to as low as -15 to -25 degrees overnight Friday night through about midday Saturday. Only “recovering” to 0 to -10 Saturday afternoon as the winds die down.

Storm 2

Last but not least, there will be another powerful storm right on the heels of Friday’s storm.

As mentioned earlier, the track of this storm will be much farther west, generally over land. While most of southern New England will start as a brief period of snow, for many, it won’t last long. Expect the precipitation to arrive between 2 and 4 a.m. Monday.

It should start as snow everywhere west of I-95, likely all rain east of that. The heaviest rain and snow occurs between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday and we expect the rain/snow line to make significant northward progress during that timeframe. It’s too early to call snowfall totals and the exact timing of the snow to rain changeover, but it’s safe to say the farther north and west you live and the greater your elevation, the higher your snow totals are likely to be.

Perhaps this will help to better tell the story: Odds of greater than 3 inches of snow in Boston on Monday are about 10% while a place like Fitchburg would be more like 60%. The snow “jackpot” from Monday’s storm will likely be out in New York state and way up in northern New England. Some of those areas could get upwards of 1-to-2 feet!

Winds are likely to be a concern as well during Monday morning, especially over the South Coast and Cape. We will have more on that in subsequent blogs and forecasts. Given the track of the storm, we aren’t overly concerned with coastal flooding, but we will have to monitor the Monday morning high tide between 10 and 11 a.m.

Lot's going on! Stay tuned for frequent updates on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston.

