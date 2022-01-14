Snubbed: Brad Marchand Not Named An NHL All-StarSomehow, Brad Marchand is not part of the All-Star mix this season.

Tickets For Bills-Patriots Playoff Game Are Insanely CheapIs the frigid forecast scaring away the hearty souls of Western New York from attending Saturday night's Patriots-Bills playoff game in Orchard Park?

Rask's Return, Pastrnak's Hat Trick Help Bruins Beat Flyers 3-2David Pastrnak scored a natural hat trick, Tuukka Rask made 24 saves in his return from hip surgery and the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Patrice Bergeron Named To 2022 NHL All-Star Team; Brad Marchand Not SelectedThe Captain of the B's is heading to the NHL All-Star Game, but Brad Marchand is not.

Report: Jerod Mayo Expected To Be 'Leading Candidate' For Houston Texans Head Coaching JobOne way or the other, it's looking like the next head coach of the Houston Texans will be a Bill Belichick assistant.