BOSTON (CBS) – Students in Boston are planning to walk out of class Friday morning to protest what they say is a lack of safety precautions and options during the latest COVID surge.
The walkout is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
“This protest is not directly aimed at the district but at the state and DESE. We want to be safe and receive our education at the same time. Main concern is we want remote learning to count toward our 180 days of learning,” one of the walkout organizers told the school committee Wednesday night.
Some believe that switching to remote learning is the best move to stop the spread of the virus, but Governor Baker and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have pushed back on pressure recently to ease restrictions on remote learning.
The state does not allow remote learning days to count towards the 180 required days of school.
“The rules here are pretty simple. We count in-person school as school,” Baker said earlier this month. “Under state law you are required to provide 180 in-person days of school each year. We expect every school and every school district to deliver on that 180 days.”