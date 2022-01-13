QUINCY (CBS) – The Interfaith Food Pantry in Quincy is getting some much needed helped from the community.
They had to shut down earlier this week when the heating system broke, making it too cold inside for volunteers to work safely. Several families weren’t able to get their groceries.
It will cost $27,000 to fix the old heating system.
Since WBZ-TV did a story on the pantry Tuesday, the organization has received pledges of $10,000 to help them with the repair bill. They’ve also received several calls from HVAC specialists and electricians offering help with the project.
The old heating unit will be removed from the roof and replaced with a new one Saturday.
The pantry’s executive director said the donations prove that people are “inherently good and willing to help.”