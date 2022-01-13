Patrice Bergeron Named to 2022 NHL All-Star Team, Lone Bruin SelectedThe Captain of the B's is heading to the NHL All-Star Game, but Brad Marchand is not.

Report: Jerod Mayo Expected To Be 'Leading Candidate' For Houston Texans Head Coaching JobOne way or the other, it's looking like the next head coach of the Houston Texans will be a Bill Belichick assistant.

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL's COVID-19 ProtocolThe Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team's defensive corps a little shorthanded.

Kyle Dugger Among 13 Patriots Listed As Questionable For Saturday's Wild Card Tilt Vs. BillsThe Patriots' practice report for Saturday's Wild Card clash against the Buffalo Bills is a plentiful one.

Report: Josh McDaniels Not Interviewing For Head Coach Jobs While Patriots Are In PlayoffsNearly a third of the NFL is already looking for a new head coach. But New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels isn't going to throw his visor into the mix just yet.