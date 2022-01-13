BOSTON (CBS) — A hockey player recording his first career NHL goal is a moment that is remembered forever. Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will be the rare player who gets to experience it twice.
The 23-year-old scored what appeared to be the first goal of his NHL career on Wednesday night, sending a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle through the legs of teammate Curtis Lazar, off the blocker and back of Montreal netminder Sam Montembeault, and into the Canadiens’ net.
The goal put the Bruins up 5-1 over their longtime rival, but it was a much more significant for Vaakanainen.
Uno for Urho. ☝️@UVaakanainen | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/a54scSeQtu
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 13, 2022
It was a major milestone for Vaakanainen, but unfortunately for him, the celebration was cut short.
Less than an hour after the game ended, the NHL made an official scoring change, crediting the goal to Lazar. Replay must have shown that the puck nicked off Lazar’s pants before making its way to the net, thus resulting in the change.
For Vaakanainen, who was the 18th overall pick by Boston in the 2017 draft, it means he’ll have to work to once again record his first goal … for the second time.