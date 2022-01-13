NHL Changes Credit For Bruins Goal, Taking Away Urho Vaakanainen's First Career TallyA hockey player recording his first career NHL goal is a moment that is remembered forever. Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will be the rare player who gets to experience it twice.

Patriots Secondary Eager For Another Shot At Containing Buffalo's Dangerous Allen-Diggs DuoJ.C. Jackson is eager for another shot at containing both Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen.

Tom Brady Is Doing Something That He Never Would've Done With The PatriotsThe Eagles do have something that possibly no playoff team has ever had before: A distracted Tom Brady.

Tickets For Bills-Patriots Playoff Game Are Insanely CheapIs the frigid forecast scaring away the hearty souls of Western New York from attending Saturday night's Patriots-Bills playoff game in Orchard Park?

Jon Lester Believes David Ortiz Should Make Hall Of Fame On First Ballot: 'I Hope He Gets What He Deserves'Just about anyone who shared a clubhouse with David Ortiz would argue that Big Papi was and is a legend of the game, one who deserves immediate enshrinement in Cooperstown. Jon Lester is certainly among that group.