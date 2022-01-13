BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 18,721 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday and 36 additional deaths.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 20.34%, which is down from 21.61% on Wednesday.READ MORE: 'A Kick In The Ribs': Boston Restaurants Prepare For New COVID Vaccine Requirements
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,305,830. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,386.READ MORE: 'Should I Send My Child To School?' Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions
There were 109,725 total new tests reported.
There are 3,180 people currently in the hospital with COVID, the highest number since May 2020 and up from 3,087 the day before.MORE NEWS: 48,414 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week
There are also 484 patients currently in intensive care.