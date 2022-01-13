FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots’ practice report for Saturday’s Wild Card clash against the Buffalo Bills is a plentiful one. The Patriots have 13 players listed as questionable for the tilt, including safety Kyle Dugger.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is also on the list, and was the only one of the New England’s baker’s dozen of questionables who did not practice on Thursday. He didn’t practice on Wednesday either, which makes it extremely unlikely that the offensive lineman will make the trip to Buffalo, let alone be protecting Mac Jones’ blind side come Saturday night.
As for Dugger, he was once again limited in Thursday’s practice with the hand injury that kept him out of Week 18’s loss against the Miami Dolphins. Not having the hard-hitting safety would greatly diminish New England’s depth in the secondary, especially with No. 2 corner Jalen Mills still on the Reserve/COVID list.
Linebacker Jamie Collins, who missed practice on Wednesday, returned Thursday in a limited capacity.
Here is the full list of players deemed questionable on Thursday’s injury report:
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee
LB Brandon King, Toe
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle
As for the Bills, they did not list anyone for Saturday’s game, though receiver Stefon Diggs did not practice Thursday. His day off was classified as “veteran rest” by Buffalo.
Tune in to Saturday night’s Patriots-Bills Wild Card game on WBZ-TV! Pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Bills kick off around 8:15pm, and after the game stick around for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!