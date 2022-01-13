Kyle Dugger Among 13 Patriots Listed As Questionable For Saturday's Wild Card Tilt Vs. BillsThe Patriots' practice report for Saturday's Wild Card clash against the Buffalo Bills is a plentiful one.

Report: Josh McDaniels Not Interviewing For Head Coach Jobs While Patriots Are In PlayoffsNearly a third of the NFL is already looking for a new head coach. But New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels isn't going to throw his visor into the mix just yet.

NHL Changes Credit For Bruins Goal, Taking Away Urho Vaakanainen's First Career TallyA hockey player recording his first career NHL goal is a moment that is remembered forever. Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will be the rare player who gets to experience it twice.

Patriots Secondary Eager For Another Shot At Containing Buffalo's Dangerous Allen-Diggs DuoJ.C. Jackson is eager for another shot at containing both Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen.

Tom Brady Is Doing Something That He Never Would've Done With The PatriotsThe Eagles do have something that possibly no playoff team has ever had before: A distracted Tom Brady.