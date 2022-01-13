BOSTON (CBS) – Beginning Saturday, health insurance companies will be required to cover the costs of at-home COVID-19 tests and there are some things consumers need to know.
WHAT’S COVERED?
The program only applies to new tests you buy. You cannot get refunds for any tests you bought before January 15, 2022.
WHICH BRANDS?
Health insurers are required to cover any test which is approved by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization. (see the full list here)
HOW MANY?
There is a limit on the program. You can only get a reimbursement for up to eight tests per month.
Health insurers are still figuring out how consumers will apply for and get their reimbursements.
In a statement, the parent corporation for Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care said, “We are working to determine how best to implement this new federal requirement, with a focus on simplifying the process for our members.”
Blue Cross Blue Shield has not responded to a request for comment yet.
Consumers who do not have private insurance will not be able to get reimbursements at this point. However, the federal government is working on setting up a website, where you will be able to order a test and get it shipped to you for free.