BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Steph writes, “If my friend and I are both COVID positive, can I go visit them or is there a chance one of us has a higher viral load than the other and can get them sicker?”

You're unlikely to make each other sicker, but you both really should stay at home until you're out of quarantine.

Rhonda says, “I ordered COVID tests through Amazon. Unfortunately, the delivery person left them on the front porch in freezing weather. They were outside for a few hours. Would tests being left in freezing temperatures affect their accuracy?”

They will probably work just fine. Just let them reach room temperature before using them.

Nicole writes, “I’m torn about sending my child to school, even though he’s vaccinated. What would be your advice?”

I completely understand how you feel. I had some reservations about sending my own children to school. But at the end of the day, kids really do need to be in school, for their educational well-being, mental health, and physical well-being.

And studies have shown that schools do not tend to be a large source of transmission. People are more likely to get exposed at home and their communities.