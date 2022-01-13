BOSTON (CBS) — Three COVID testing sites across the state have been forced to shut down immediately because the state says they do not have proper licenses.

According to the I-Team, the state says there have been some complaints against the Center for COVID Control. Attorney General Maura Healey, local boards of health, and the state say they all got complains from people who went to the private COVID testing site, but never got their results.

Barry Pollack, who went to get tested in Needham before Christmas, says he has waited several weeks to get his results back.

“They were not remotely prepared to be in this business, based on what I experienced,” said Pollack.

The Center for COVID Control locations are now all shut down after the state had cease and desist letters delivered to the company’s locations in Needham, Worcester, and North Dartmouth.

The Center had been providing free COVID tests, but the Massachusetts Department of Health says the problem was that the company did not have a clinical lab license.

Needham Health Director Timothy McDonald told the I-Team that he delivered the state’s cease and desist letter. He said he was alerted to issues with the site in December.

“The Center for COVID Control is entitled to full airing of the facts, but the idea that an organization might be not on the up and up, or providing services in a sub-standard manner on something as important as COVID results or whether someone is COVID positive, when they have to isolate it’s something that serious, it’s disappointing,” said McDonald.

While the company didn’t violate any town ordinances, Needham did notify the Attorney General and the Department of Health about the complaints.

Inspectors made a site visit on Wednesday, and found it was performing tests without state approval.

The I-Team contacted the Center for COVID Control about the complaints, being shut down, and claims of testing without state approval. In a statement, the company said it had staffing issues and announced it was closing all of its locations until Jan. 22.

“The Center for Covid Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner. Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven’t been able to meet all our commitments.”

CCC is also responding to queries from several public health and regulatory agencies.

The company says it will process the samples it has and provide the results to those waiting.

The Center for COVID Control is also under investigation in several other states, including Florida, where some reported getting notified with their test results before actually getting the test.