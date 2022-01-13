BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded.
On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime.
Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston's top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday.
Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night.
The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.