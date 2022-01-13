BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection.

Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style.

And that was before he found the fancy pink cowboy hat on the ice. That was, of course, part of the collection of hats that were tossed onto ice after Marchand netted his third goal just over seven minutes into the second period.

If you think notching a hatty less than midway through the second period is impressive, how Marchand started his trick was even more spectacular. He scored his first at the 5:17 mark in the first period, camping out in front of the net and tapping home a nice feed from Tomas Nosek. He had his second goal just 15 seconds later, whacking in a bouncing puck to give the B’s a 2-0 lead.

It was the fastest two goals by a Bruins player since Milan Lucic tallied a pair in 15 seconds on Nov. 28, 2010. And he wasn’t finished yet.

Marchand finished off his hat trick with the Bruins down a skater, putting home a John Moore rebound after another strong surge to the net. The king of shorties, Marchand is now up to 33 shorthanded tallies for his career.

It was after that goal that he added the cowboy hat to his collection, perhaps saving it for a special evening out.

“That hat speaks for itself,” Marchand said after Boston’s victory. “That just has sexy written all over it.”

It’s always fun to watch a Bruin rip the Canadiens to shreds, but Marchand has been doing that to everyone as of late. He’s now up to eight goals over the last four games, and leads Boston with 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) on the season. He is just the sixth Bruins player in team history to score more than one goal in three straight games.