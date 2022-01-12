(MARE) – Xavier is a charming young boy of Caucasian, African American and Native American descent. Xavier has a very curious and kind personality. He has many interests including art, electronics, LEGO’s or anything having to do with building, SpongeBob and Disney movies. Xavier loves spending time outdoors, especially if that means shooting hoops at a local basketball court, swimming, building sandcastles, riding his bike, or playing “Dr. Dodge”. His dream job is to be a construction worker. Xavier is described as being very caring, a hard worker who is eager to succeed with a great sense of humor. When you first meet Xavier, there is a good chance he will share a smile and make you laugh.

Xavier loves learning, especially if it’s interactive! He’s a very inquisitive child who is very happy to have conversations with others and ask questions about how different things work. Xavier is described as very bright academically.

Legally freed for adoption, Xavier would thrive in a home where he is the only child or the youngest by many years as he responds well to individualized attention and nurturing. Xavier holds great hopes and dreams about growing up in a loving family with similar interests. He has remained very patient and open-minded about the kind of home he will live in one day. Xavier would love to help care for a dog or other pets and have his own bedroom. A family that is willing to maintain connections with Xavier’s biological parents and siblings is important to him as well.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.