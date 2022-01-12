Christian Barmore Among 11 Patriots Limited At Wednesday's Outdoor PracticeChristian Barmore was on the field Wednesday as the Patriots practice inside Gillette Stadium.

Saturday's Playoff Opener Against Bills Could Be Third Coldest Game In Patriots HistoryTemperatures are expected to be in the single digits when the Patriots open the postseason against the Buffalo Bills.

Julian Edelman Made A $100,000 Bet On A Patriots-Buccaneers Super BowlJulian Edelman would really like to see a Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl, and the incentive now goes well beyond seeing his former team play his former quarterback.

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Is In The Danger ZoneBill Belichick sat down in front of the media -- by way of Zoom -- on Wednesday. As soon as he did, his choice of attire was immediately noticeable.

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen SmithBrad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics' depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets.