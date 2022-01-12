FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution drafted two players in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft, selecting Loyola Marymount goalkeeper Jacob Jackson with the 24th pick and UCLA defender Ben Reveno with the 52nd selection.

Jackson, 21, spent three the last three seasons as a starter for Loyola Marymount, posting a 26-8-8 career record for the Lions. The Escondido, California native was named the West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and an All-WCC First Team selection in each of the last two seasons. He set a career high with 11 wins in 2021, allowing only 12 goals over 17 games while turning in eight shutouts.

Jackson went unbeaten (6-0-3) during the 2021 spring season, allowing only two goals across 870 minutes to become just the second goalkeeper in WCC history to post a goals against average of under 0.25 in a season. He also holds the Loyola Marymount record for most consecutive scoreless minutes (560) in a season.

“Jacob is a guy who was identified by Kevin Hitchcock, our goalkeeper coach, and he clearly knows what he is looking for in goalkeepers,” said Player Recruitment Manager Chris Tierney. “[Jackson] has a good athletic profile, had a good college career and will get working with Kevin right away. I think Kevin thinks he’ll be able to turn him into a good goalkeeper in this league.”

It’s an interesting pick for New England, considering they employ Matt Turner, the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Maybe the Revs know that Turner has his eyes on something bigger than Major League Soccer in the coming years.

In Reveno, New England added a versatile defender who the club says can play as a center back or right back. The 23-year-old played five seasons of collegiate soccer, spending the past three years at UCLA following a two-year stint at UC Irvine. Reveno made 49 appearances for the Bruins, including 47 starts, scoring one goal and adding six assists.

A native of San Jose, California, Reveno helped UCLA earn an NCAA Tournament bid this past fall and earned a selection to the United Soccer Coaches Far West All-Region Second Team.