BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick sat down in front of the media — by way of Zoom — on Wednesday. As soon as he did, his choice of attire was immediately noticeable.

Rather than his standard Patriots hoodie, Belichick was sporting a Top Gun-inspired sweatshirt, with the words “DANGER ZONE” emblazoned on the chest.

If that’s where Belichick finds himself as the playoffs begin, then the league better watch out.

Of course, any time Belichick does anything, Twitter reacts. This was obviously no exception.

this is a siren warning for the rest of the nfl https://t.co/FK9WAxzfNH — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) January 12, 2022

Prior to seeing this photo I thought the Pats would be one and done in the playoffs, but now, Belichick is wearing a hoodie that says DangerZone and honestly, I’m scared for the Bills pic.twitter.com/vpgMZWUfnP — Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) January 12, 2022

BELICHICK HAS GONE TOP GUN THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/0b1NHaK6Te — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 12, 2022

Bill Belichick looks like he's ready to be the TOP GUN Saturday 8:15 pm ET | CBS and @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/G5tZGXzyyf — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2022

The “danger zone” hoodie is going to be a thing, right? pic.twitter.com/v1Cb7s85gP — Judy Battista (@judybattista) January 12, 2022

If you’re curious, the hoodie comes from the 2019 season, when the Patriots’ special teamers decided they wanted to be known as … the danger zone. Perhaps long snapper’s Joe Cardona’s Navy status factored in to the decision, and Belichick’s affinity and appreciation for all things U.S. military makes it a no-doubter of a fashion choice for the Patriots’ head coach.