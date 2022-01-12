BOSTON (CBS) – Lots to discuss in the next five days from strong winds, to another Arctic blast, and a potential coastal storm…welcome to January!

First up, fringed on Friday…chance of light snow.

There is going to be an absolute bomb of a storm off to our east, over the open ocean on Friday. Thank goodness this thing isn’t coming 50-100 miles closer! It will be just close enough, however, for some rain and snow to back in over parts of extreme eastern MA during the day. Doesn’t look like much, but there could be some flurries as far west as 495 out towards Lowell and Worcester.

Best chance of a coating on the grass or a light snow accumulation (inch or two) would be areas inside and east of I-95 including the Immediate Coastline and especially the South Shore, Cape and Islands. The precipitation is likely to start as rain over southeast MA (particularly the Cape and Islands) and then change to snow later in the afternoon before tapering at night. Not overly concerned with the snow portion of this storm, but something to be aware of if you are heading out Friday PM.

Strong winds

The larger impact from the distant ocean storm will be the winds. We will be clipped by the western edge of the storm’s rather wide wind field Friday afternoon through the first half of Saturday. We are expecting north to northwesterly gusts between 25-45mph west of I95 and 45-60mph along the entire Coastline, Cape Cod and the Islands. This could be just enough to create some isolated power outages Friday night along with some scattered wind damage.

Bitter wind chill

Combine those winds I spoke of with another round of Arctic air and you’ve got yourself a rather miserable Saturday. Wind chill values will drop as low as -15 to -25 degrees overnight Friday night through about midday Saturday. Only “recovering” to 0 to -10 Saturday afternoon as the winds die down.

Watching a coastal storm Monday

Last but not least, there will be another powerful storm on the heels of Friday’s storm. This one looks like it will take a track much farther west, closer to the Mid-Atlantic and New England Coastlines. While it is still too early to go in depth on this one, early indications favor rain closer to the Coast while snow chances get higher the farther inland you live. It will be a fast mover and could pack a punch with a good amount of precipitation in a 6-12 hour period centered around Monday morning.

Lot’s going on! Stay tuned for frequent updates on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston