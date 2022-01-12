NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – One person died early Wednesday morning during a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Nashua.
Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Mercury Lane.
When firefighters arrived they found the entire mobile home was fully engulfed and flames were shooting through the roof.
One person was found dead inside.
Crews, who were dealing with freezing temperatures, knocked the fire down and cooled down two propane tanks in the rear of the mobile home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.