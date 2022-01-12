WESTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer crashed on a ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike to I-95 in Weston early Wednesday morning.
The truck rolled over on the ramp from the Pike eastbound as it was heading to 95 north just after 5 a.m.
State Police shut down the ramp and have been diverting ramp traffic onto 95 south.
The ramp from 95 north to the Pike is also blocked off.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. One person was taken away on a stretcher.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.