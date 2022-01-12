Weather AlertOcean Storm To Bring High Winds, Bitter Cold
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 22,184 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday and 75 additional deaths.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped slightly to 21.61%.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,287,109. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,350.

There were 120,643 total new tests reported.

There are 3,087 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 473 patients currently in intensive care.

