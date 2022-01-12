BOSTON (CBS) – Wednesday is the deadline that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu set to remove the remaining tents for people living near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
Mayor Wu said this is the beginning of tackling the humanitarian crisis in the area known as Mass and Cass.
Fires have broken out at the tents as people try to stay warm with propane tanks. Some are suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.
Mayor Wu says they’ve identified 145 people living in the area. As of Monday, 83 have been placed in temporary, low threshold housing with addiction and mental health services. Spots have been reserved for the 62 others.
The mayor said several departments will deliver critical health services in the neighborhood, clean the streets and make repairs.