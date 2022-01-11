BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up.

The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for.

The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level for the remainder of the season.

The moment was so significant, that Rask fired off his first tweet since June 2019:

Rask underwent hip surgery during the summer, after his contract with Boston had expired. Rask expressed a desire to only play for the Bruins, and he expected to be ready to play around the time of the new year. Both expectations have now come true for the team and Rask, who will be joining a team that’s won five of six games since resuming play after the holiday break.

Rask had also said that money wouldn’t be a factor, which he’s lived up to by signing the low-money deal. His previous contract paid him $7 million annually over eight seasons.

Rask said he dealt with his torn hip labrum all year long last season, when his numbers also dipped. Now the Bruins are hoping for a renewed level of play for the 34-year-old, much like they got from a 36-year-old Tim Thomas post-hip surgery in 2010.

It’s unclear when Rask will make his debut for the season, but the Bruins are back in action on Wednesday night at the TD Garden against the Montreal Canadiens. They’re scheduled to host the Flyers on Thursday, though Philly’s Tuesday night game was postponed due to COVID issues, so the status for Thursday’s game remains unknown.