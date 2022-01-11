Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston BruinsTuukka Rask is back in Boston.

Mic'd Up Rob Gronkowski Made Sure To Ask Tom Brady For One More Catch -- For $500,000Contract incentives are a popular topic of conversation down in Tampa.

Dan Shaughnessy Doesn't Vote For David Ortiz For Hall Of Fame, But Does Vote For Jeff KentDan Shaughnessy only used one of his 10 available votes. He didn't use it on David Ortiz, who's in his first year of eligibility. He didn't use it on Roger Clemens of Barry Bonds, who are in their final year of eligibility.

Tom Brady Sends Total Love Letter To Patriots, Belichick And Kraft In What Was Meant To Be Final Documentary EpisodeAny Patriots fans who have had a hard time adjusting to the new normal will certainly want to catch the final few minutes of this one.

Cam Newton Wants To Stay In NFL, But 'I'm Not Coming Back For No 5-12 [Season]'"Winning makes everything better. So to what degree I'm willing to do -- whether being the starter or not -- if it's about winning, I'm with it. And then if it's not, then I won't hitch my wagon to it."