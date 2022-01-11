BOSTON (CBS) – Tuesday marks the coldest day in much of the region in nearly three years.
The frigid temperatures mark the coldest stretch since January 21, 2019. So where are temperatures the lowest on Tuesday?
Keene, NH 1°
Manchester, NH 3°
Orange 3°
Worcester 5°
Lawrence 5°
Fitchburg 5°
Merrimac 6°
Boston 8°
West Brookfield 8°
Billerica 9°
Randolph 9°
Taunton 12°
New Bedford 14°
Vineyard 17°
Hyannis 17°
Nantucket 19°
School was canceled in several cities and towns in Massachusetts on Tuesday, including Boston, Worcester, and Lowell.