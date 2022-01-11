NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — Outdoor dining was pretty much impossible Tuesday morning atop Mount Washington.
The Mount Washington Observatory reported temperatures of 30 degrees below zero at sunrise. One researcher working at the summit tried to have leftover spaghetti for breakfast outside, but the freezing cold “prevented them from even taking a bite.”
A photo of the frozen meal and suspended fork has been shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook in just a few hours.
A wind chill warning is in effect on the mountain Tuesday, with “frostbite risks possible in less than 5 minutes and heightened risks for hypothermia.”
Temperatures should warm up to zero degrees by Wednesday morning.