Nick Saban's, Alabama's Loss Opens Door For Patriots To Win Super BowlThe result of Monday night's National Championship Game was bad news in Tuscaloosa but good news in New England.

Boston Marathon Announces 'Fastest And Most Decorated' Women's Professional Field In Race's HistoryThe Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced the women’s professional competitors for the 126th Boston Marathon, describing it as the “fastest and most decorated field” in race history.

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins 'Demoralize' Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To NoseHockey players aren't like the rest of us.

Brown, Tatum Carry Celtics Over Pacers 101-98 In OTJaylen Brown scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum had 24, carrying the Boston Celtics to a 101-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in the first of a home-and-home series between the teams.

Marchand Scores Twice In Bruins' 7-3 Win Over CapsBrad Marchand returned from a bloody nose in the first period to score two goals and assist on another and the Boston Bruins routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Monday night.