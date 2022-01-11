BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 17,802 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday and 116 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday as well.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 22.78%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,264,925. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,275.
There were 91,106 total new tests reported.
There are 2,790 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 452 patients currently in intensive care.