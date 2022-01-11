State Of The January 6 Capitol Hill Attack ProsecutionsCBS Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses the state of the prosecution against those who allegedly participated in the January 6 Capitol Hill attack.

12 minutes ago

Keller @ Large: Vilification Of Dr. Fauci Continues At Senate Health Committee COVID-19 HearingWBZ-TV's Jon Keller says the exploitation of the battle against COVID-19 by political opportunists was on display at Tuesday's Senate hearing.

13 minutes ago

Boston Marathon Announces 'Fastest And Most Decorated' Women's Professional Field In Race's HistoryThis race marks the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s field. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

20 minutes ago

Pine Street Inn Workers Prepare For Busy Night As Temperatures DropOutreach vans will go out two hours early trying to convince those who have no place to stay to come in out of the bitter cold. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

23 minutes ago

Frozen Food: Mount Washington Sees Temps Of 30 Below Zero For BreakfastA photo of frozen spaghetti and a suspended fork shows how cold it is on the top of Mount Washington.

38 minutes ago