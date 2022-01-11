Brown, Tatum Carry Celtics Over Pacers 101-98 In OTJaylen Brown scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum had 24, carrying the Boston Celtics to a 101-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in the first of a home-and-home series between the teams.

Marchand Scores Twice In Bruins' 7-3 Win Over CapsBrad Marchand returned from a bloody nose in the first period to score two goals and assist on another and the Boston Bruins routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Monday night.

One Informal Poll Makes Aaron Rodgers Look Like NFL's Clear-Cut MVP Over Tom BradyFortunately for Aaron Rodgers, a test vote organized by Peter King shows that he doesn't have much to worry about in the MVP race.

How Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson And Rest Of Rookie QB Class Compared In 2021 SeasonNow that the regular season is over and there's a full year of work to use for comparisons, it's worth checking in to see how Mac Jones compared to his fellow rookies.

Broncos Reportedly Ask Patriots For Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For Head Coaching VacancyThe regular season hasn't even been over for 24 hours, but one team has already asked to speak with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about its head coaching vacancy.