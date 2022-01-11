BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will make an announcement about COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders for the 9 a.m. event at the State House. You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above.
The governor’s office has not released any details yet about the announcement.
In a move to make rapid tests more accessible, the federal government is now allowing Americans with private health insurance to ask for reimbursement for them beginning Saturday. However, any tests bought before January 15 will not qualify.
Baker will also testify about COVID-19 testing Tuesday afternoon when he meets the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management Hearing.