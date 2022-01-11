BOSTON (CBS) — Americans can’t do any better than Massachusetts when it comes to picking the right place to raise a family, according to a new ranking.
WalletHub put the Bay State No. 1 on its list of “Best States For Families,” which evaluated family-friendliness with indicators ranging from income to housing affordability to how well a state is handling COVID-19.
Massachusetts received high scores for affordability, education and child care, health and safety and “family fun.” More specifically, some of the state’s strengths recognized by the report were parental leave policies, public school quality and children’s hospitals per capita. Massachusetts also had one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the country, but did get dinged for high child care costs.
Rounding out the Top 5 were New York, Vermont, Minnesota and Nebraska. New Hampshire came in sixth, with Maine ranking 17th.
Congratulations @MassGov, @NYGov, @vermontgov, Minnesota & @Nebraskagov for being the best states to raise a family:
— WalletHub (@wallethub) January 11, 2022
Mississippi was ranked the worst state for families, according to WalletHub.
