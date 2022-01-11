BOSTON (CBS) — An African Serval found roaming in a Lincoln neighborhood last week will be sent to an animal sanctuary in the Midwest after he undergoes surgery at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain headquarters.
The veterinary team at the MSPCA has decided to amputate the cat's severely hurt back leg. Servals do very well on three legs, the MSPCA said.
They are confident the surgery will allow the Serval, now named Bruno, to live a pain-free life at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota.
Before the surgery, Bruno will undergo full-body x-rays to ensure that he does not have a metabolic bone disease, which is common for this type of cat. He will also be neutered.
"Not only will Bruno live out his life at a sanctuary that offers him a natural and safe habitat with heated, indoor buildings, but is going to a place that shares the MSPCA's values: that wild animals do not exist for our entertainment," said Kara Holmquist, Director of Advocacy for the MSPCA.
Bruno’s medical bills are expected to reach $5,000. Anyone who wants to donate to his cause can visit mspca.org/Bruno.